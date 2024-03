Támadás érte Litvániában Leonyid Volkovot, Alekszej Navalnij volt kabinetfőnökét – derül ki Kira Jarmis posztjából.

Leonid Volkov @leonidvolkov has just been attacked outside his house. Someone broke a car window and sprayed tear gas in his eyes, after which the attacker started hitting Leonid with a hammer. Leonid is now at home, police and ambulance are on their way to him